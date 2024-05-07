Grand Coastal Hotel wins TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024

Grand Coastal Hotel has announced that it has been honoured with the TripAdvisor’s® Travellers’ Choice® Awards for 2024. The award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of hotels around the world on TripAdvisor.

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, TripAdvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.

Kevin Daby, CEO of Grand Coastal Hotel, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are thrilled and honoured to receive this esteemed recognition from TripAdvisor. This award reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team in providing outstanding service to our guests. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all our guests who took the time to share their experiences and helped us achieve this milestone.”

“Congratulations to Grand Coastal Hotel on its recognition in TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at TripAdvisor. “Travelers’ Choice honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”

Located just about 10 kilometers from Georgetown, in Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, Grand Coastal Hotel is a Guyanese family-owned boutique hotel that has been serving both leisure and business travellers for over 20 years. The hotel is well knowned for its comfortable accommodations, exquisite dining experiences, and the genuine warmth of Guyanese hospitality, making it a preferred choice for anyone visiting Guyana.

