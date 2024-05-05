PPP 32nd Congress: President Ali heads list of new 35-member Central Committee

Delegates at the People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) 32nd Congress on Saturday voted for the new 35-member Central Committee, placing President Dr Irfaan Ali at the top of the list.

The Head of State received the highest number of votes with 2308. Current General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo came in second with 2257 votes.

While the new Central Committee saw some old faces returning, several new figures have now joined the helm of the party.

In addition to these 35 members, another five persons were also elected to the Central Committee as non-voting members.

At an upcoming meeting later this week, the new Central Committee will select a 15-member Executive Committee, which will then be tasked with electing senior leaders such as General Secretary, Party Secretary, and Finance Secretary, among others.

The 32nd PPP Congress was held from May 3 to 5 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) under the theme: “Strengthen the Party, Defend Guyana, Unite All Our People for Progress and Prosperity”.

It saw some 3000 delegates from all across the country participating in the event.

See below for the full list of the PPP’s 35-member Central Committee members along with the 5 additional non-voting members:

