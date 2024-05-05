Construction worker dies after being pinned by collapsed wall of septic tank

A construction worker is now dead after the wall of a septic tank in which he was working, collapsed and pinned him down.

The incident occurred sometime around 09:55h today at Eccles Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara.

Reports are that 52-year-old Zheng Shun Liu was an employee of L and P Construction company and was working alone inside a septic tank that is being built at a bond under construction.

According to the police, the wall on the western side of the tank collapsed, pinning Zheng. Other workers at the site rushed to render assistance and managed to remove, the injured man from the tank.

The Police and Emergency Medical Technicians were then summoned and Zheng was examined at the site, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

The scene was processed by detectives and Crime Scene Investigators.

Zheng’s body was examined for marks of violence. Injuries were seen on the left side of the now-dead man’s body, which has since been escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME).

Investigations are ongoing.

