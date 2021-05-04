Linden shallow grave murder: Father of murder suspect released from custody

As police continue to investigate the murder of 20-year-old Shonnette Dover of Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), the father of the murder suspect has been released from police custody.

The father was arrested on April 30 after Dover’s decomposed body was found buried in his son’s yard at Canvas City, Wismar, Linden.

The son, 19-year-old Shaquawn Alleyne, remains at large. On April 3, the younger Alleyne reportedly shot Dover – his fiancé – to the face and then buried her body.

Police were led to the scene by the victim’s 15-year-old sister who witnessed the crime.

The sister has since been charged with accessory after the fact of murder; she was remanded to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre.

The father was reportedly made aware of the murder. INews understands that while he was informed of the murder, he was not present when the woman was killed or buried.

As such, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommended that the teen be charged; no charges were recommended for the father. Instead, the DPP advised that the police continue with their investigations.

The 15-year-old has confessed to the police that on the evening of April 3, Alleyne shot her sister to the face and then buried her in the backyard.

A postmortem found that Dover died as a result of a single gunshot injury to the head.

Police have since issued a wanted bulletin for Alleyne.