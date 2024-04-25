Fire destroys sections of Linden Market

A fire of unknown origin last night erupted at the Linden Municipal Market in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), destroying several stalls.

The fire began at around 20:30hrs. The cause of the inferno remains unknown but authorities have already launched an investigation.

There have been no reports of deaths or injuries.

In November 2023, an electrical fire had destroyed the Corriverton Market in Region Six. The Guyana Fire Service had stated that an electric fan, which was left switched on in one of the stalls had overheated and caused the fire, which gutted sections of the facility.

In July 2023, the Charity Market in Region Two was also destroyed by fire. The Fire Service had concluded that the fire originated from an electrical meter, which was located at the centre of the market.

In both cases, works have begun to build new markets.

Additionally, a fire had destroyed the Parika Market in Region Three, in February 2023. The Fire Service had determined that construction workers who were in the process of rebuilding the market were conducting welding when sparks came into contact with nearby combustible materials, which ignited and caused the fire.

