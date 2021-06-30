“Wetter than usual” weather conditions expected for July

Chief Hydrometeorological Officer, Dr Garvin Cummings says the month of July is expected to be wetter than usual.

“The forecast at this point in time is indicating that for the month of July, we will continue to see wetter than usual conditions with the exception perhaps of Regions One, Two and Three. The other regions will record wetter than usual conditions,” Dr Cummings said in an update on Tuesday.

However, he noted that “as we move into August, you will find that conditions will return to the normal dryness that is expected.”

“August, September, October, we expect the conditions will be dry as usual,” he added.

With this forecast, Dr Cummings pointed out that concerns for flooding beyond July will be significantly reduced.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on June 16 said it had received reports of over 36,000 households across 300 communities being affected by the countrywide floods that began around May 18.

Regions Ten, Seven, Six, Five, and Two are considered the most impacted regions in Guyana.

President Dr Irfaan Ali on June 9 officially declared flooding in the country a disaster. In fact, the CDC had deemed the countrywide flooding a Level Two disaster, making it possible for the country to seek international assistance.