Linden shallow grave murder: Victim’s 15-Y-O sister charged

A 15-year-old girl was today charged with accessory after the fact of murder in relation to the death of her 20-year-old sister, Shonnette Dover.

The teen girl appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court and was remanded. She was represented by Attorneys Dexter Todd and Dexter Smartt.

While the girl was eligible for bail, she expressed concerns about being released into the same environment. As such, through her attorneys, she requested to be kept in protective custody.

However, since the country does not have any such facilities, the presiding Magistrate Wanda Fortune decided to release her into the custody of a juvenile holding centre.

The matter has been adjourned to May 28.

The teen girl reportedly witnessed the murder of her sister which was committed by 19-year-old Shaquawn Alleyne, the woman’s fiancé. The incident occurred on April 3.

The woman’s decomposed body was on April 30 found buried in a shallow grave in the yard of Alleyne.

The teenager reportedly confessed to the police about what transpired and led detectives to the area where the body was buried.

On the evening of April 3, Alleyne reportedly shot Dover to the face and then buried her body in his backyard. He was assisted by his father and the victim’s 15-year-old sister.

The father remains in police custody as police await legal advice from the DPP.