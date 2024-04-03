Kurupukari businessman found dead

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

*Police investigating alleged Murder at Kurupukari*

Police are investigating an alleged murder committed on businessman ‘Johnny’ Ragubeer (age and address unknown), which occurred between 21:30 hrs on Monday night and 13:00 hrs yesterday (Tuesday) at 33 Miles, Kurupukari, Upper Demerara River.

Investigations have revealed that the now-deceased man operated a shop at 33 Miles Kurupukari, where he sold groceries and alcoholic beverages.

Sukharona Roopnarine, called Cindy, a 25-year-old businesswoman, operates a ‘cook’ shop about four hundred meters south of the deceased’s shop.

According to Ms. Roopnarine, at about 17:30hrs on Monday, after she had closed her business, she and her two sons, ages 7 and 8 years old, visited Ragubeer. On her arrival at the deceased’s shop, she met him and a 25-year-old Labourer drinking Guinness, XL and Blend 7 rum. She sat with them, and they all imbibed.

At about 18:00hrs, the Labourer left to go back to his camp. At about 21:30 hrs, Roopnarine and her two children left to go to her shop and Ragubeer accompanied them, after which he returned to his shop.

The man’s body was found lying about fifty feet from his shop at about 12:30 hrs yesterday by a Goldminer and two friends who were travelling to Brazil and had stopped by the shop while on their way. The Goldminer reported the discovery of the body to Police at Mabura.

On arrival at the scene, Police saw a wound on the man’s throat, a cut to his left ear and bruises to his upper back. What appeared to be ‘dried’ blood stains were seen on the ground next to the body. There was also a black plastic bag next to the body, which contained leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis. A cellphone was found in the shop, suspected to be that of the now-deceased man.

The entire scene was processed by detectives and photographed. The body was later escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex, where it was pronounced dead at about 02:44hrs this morning (Wednesday) by Doctor Hicks. It was further escorted to G. Jetsco Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police took statements and have since arrested the 25-year-old Labourer to assist with the investigations. The suspected Cannabis found at the scene was weighed, and it amounted to 103.6 grams. The cellphone was also lodged for analysis.

Further investigations are in progress.

