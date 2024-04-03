Driver dies in Mahaicony accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

*Fatal Accident at Mahaicony*

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at about 20:40 hrs last night (Tuesday) on the public road at Cottage, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, which resulted in the death of 27-year-old Shemroy Henry of Lot 2 Belmont Mahaicony.

At the time of the incident, Henry was driving motor car #PAE 7812. With him were three occupants in the vehicle: two females and a male, ages 17, 20 and 26.

Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding East along the northern side of the road at a fast rate when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the southern side, colliding with a concrete fence and then into a GT&T pole.

As a result of the collision, the driver and three occupants received injuries on their bodies. They were taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and taken to Mahaicony Public Hospital, where the driver died while receiving medical attention.

The three occupants were admitted for medical observation. Investigations continue.

