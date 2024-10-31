Diwali transcends boundaries of religion, ignites spirit of unity, radiates hope, happiness – Pres. Ali

Diwali in Guyana has always been a community affair, given that the Festival of Lights, is one of the most anticipated religious observances for the calendar year.

As customary, Guyanese nationwide gather together to witness the country transform into a spectacle of lights and colours as homes, temples, and public spaces of the Hindu community are adorned with intricate rangoli patterns, diyas, and other symbolic placements.

While highlighting the timeless message of good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, families share sweetmeats, savory delights, exchange gifts and reflect on the humble beginnings with the Indian diaspora- a true testament of Guyana’s diverse cultural threads and harmonious tapestry.

On the occasion of Diwali 2024, President Dr Irfaan Ali extended greetings to the Hindu community, urging all to “move forward together with the light of love, unity, and mutual respect guiding our way”.

In his Diwali 2024 message, President Ali also shared that the vibrancy associated with Diwali transcends the boundaries of religion, ignites the spirit of unity, radiates hope and happiness.

The Guyanese leader added that Diwali inspires us to seek truth and justice in our daily lives, no matter the challenges we face- reminds us that the light of goodness and integrity will always prevail over the forces of darkness, confusion, and deceit.

“As we light our diyas this year, let us also ignite within ourselves the spirit of unity and love for one another. Let us strive to build a society where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or economic status. The values that Diwali teaches-kindness, compassion, and the relentless pursuit of good-are principles that should guide us as we work together to build a better Guyana for all. Each one of us has a role to play in shaping the future of our nation, and Diwali serves as a timely reminder that the journey toward peace and prosperity begins with the choices we make in our own lives. By fostering love, kindness, and understanding, we build a country in which everyone has a stake and where everyone can thrive,” Ali said.

According to the president, it is important that Guyanese remember what Diwali represents, devote time to reflect on the blessings bestowed by Lakshmi and continue working for a future that is brighter, more inclusive, and filled with opportunities for all Guyanese.

“Just as light has the power to dispel physical darkness, so too must we work to dispel the darkness within ourselves. In this season of reflection and renewal, let us each take a moment to examine our own hearts and minds, recognising the vices that keep us from true enlightenment. Hatred, anger, envy, greed-these are the shadows that cloud our souls and prevent us from living in harmony with each other. Diwali calls upon us to cast away these negative forces and to cleanse ourselves of the emotions and actions that hinder personal and societal progress,” the Guyanese Leader added.

Similarly, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips shared that Diwali carries with it a universal message of hope, light, and renewal, while simultaneously showcasing Guyana’s enriched traditions.

“We are blessed to live in a country where the observance of religious festivals like Diwali allows us to appreciate our shared heritage as One People, One Nation, One Destiny. These celebrations offer an opportunity for reflection and renewal. They also remind us that we must embrace the lessons of love, unity, and forgiveness so that we can build a stronger and more harmonious country,” PM shared.

On this point, the Prime Minister urged Guyanese to spread goodwill and reflect on challenges the country overcame as a collective.

“The lighting of the Diya, which is central to Diwali, is a powerful symbol that holds significant meaning for each of us. It reminds us that no matter how overwhelming the darkness may seem, even the smallest flicker of light has the power to dispel it. This light is both a physical and symbolic representation of the inner qualities we strive to nurture, qualities such as compassion, kindness, and understanding. It is a call for all of us to be examples of hope and positivity in our communities, spreading goodwill and bringing people together”.

“This Diwali, I urge that we all take a moment to reflect on its important message. Let the light of the Diya inspire us to overcome the challenges we face, both as individuals and as a country. May we live out the principles of Diwali-kindness, generosity, and righteousness so we can continue to nurture peace, understanding, and prosperity in our beautiful country,” he added.

