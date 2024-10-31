Historic significance of National Track & Field Centre highlighted at Deepavali Mahotsav

As Deepavali – the major Hindu festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance with light dispelling darkness- got underway on Monday evening at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Head of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), Ravi Dev, who was also a former Member of Parliament, highlighted the historical significance of the land.

According to Dev, the event’s cultural programme, which included traditional Indian dances, the lighting of countless diyas and musical performances, among others, did not only usher the nation into Diwali but also paid homage to Guyana’s Indian Indentured ancestors, who fought against oppression while simultaneously launching the local rice industry.

Recalling the events of 1865, Dev reminded the large gathering that the land they stood on was once a small plantation known as Plantation Edinburgh which cultivated sugar but, along with other sugar plantations, rented small plots of swampy land that allowed indentured laborers to cultivate rice.

However, Plantation Edinbrgh produced Guyana’s first commercial rice crop upon a decision by its owner that year and today, over a hundred years later, the nation is well along the trajectory of producing close to 710,000 tonnes of the food commodity and heading towards 1 million tonnes.

Dev explained, “… Diwali celebrates annually in the fall, the harvesting of the “big” crops, whether it is rice or sugarcane or whatever: the fall crop is always celebrated…So I want to contextualise this Diwali. I’m from the next village of Uitvlugt and we knew this is Leonora, but this particular spot was actally a small plantation called Edinburgh, or Edinboro – whichever you want to call it. And in 1865, something very critical occurred here in Edinburgh that is of national importance and God works in a mysterious way. The first commercial crop of rice was grown in 1865. John Russell, the planter of Edinburgh Leonora, allowed some indentured servants of Indian descent to plant to plant 16 acres of rice in 1865 which was successfully harvested.

“And while cultivation was not continued, it is not fortuitous that this great event, bringing light into this land, bringing hope to this land of bringing us all together is at the very spot where that strategic vision to prove that rice could be cltivated commercially, was launched here in 1865,” Dev added.

Meanwhile, Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Sonia Parag also delivered remarks at the celebration.

She highlighted that President Dr Irfaan Ali’s vision of uniting Guyanese through the One Guyana platform aligns perfectly with the practices of Diwali.

“Guyana is unique in that we have six ethnicities and ten administrative regions and every single person matter. With Diwali and the symbolic nature of the holiday comes truth and humanity over evil… Prosperity comes first and we want to ensure that our generation to come will be in a Guyana that is unified- where we can play together, work together and pass that down to other generation. His excellency since I have known him has been a gentleman who fights for humanity at every forum that presents itself,” Parag said.

The Deepavali Mahotsav being held at Leonora will last until Wednesday. Monday evening’s event was sparkled with vibrant colors, joyous energy, and the radiant glow of countless diyas displayed fairy lights which lit up the ground.

The Festival of Lights is something that is exceptionally celebrated now the world over by one and a half billion people of Indian descent. The Diaspora of ancient Bharat, has spread goodness, peace and love among all people, and has influenced people of other faiths to respect Sanatan Dharma from the ancient land of Bharat.

Further, beyond the lights, laughter, leisure, food, fun, frolic, fashion, features, gifts, grace, gratitude, rituals, religious rights, reverence, ceremonies, cleaning, and cultural consequences, Diwali is also a time to reflect on life and make changes for the upcoming year.

--- ---