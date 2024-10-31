Shooting of 6-Y-O: “Miceman” walks free as DPP withdraws charge

Proceedings in the Georgetown court of acting Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when the case against Marcus, also known as “Miceman,” was withdrawn. No explanation was offered for this development, and the courtroom was left in surprise.

Charged in connection with a shooting incident that took place in Charlestown, Georgetown on July 9, wherein six-year-old Jeremiah Gustave has sustained severe injuries and remains hospitalized and dependent on intensive medical support, the 43-year-old Marlon Marcus has been released after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that charges against him be withdrawn.

The release of Marcus, a well-known figure in the Charlestown community, has left Jeremiah’s family members in shock. Witnesses had allegedly previously identified Marcus as one of the gunmen involved in the altercation. When taken into custody, Marcus had been denied bail, and his case was awaiting further legal action.

Jeremiah’s mother, Keisha Gustave, who was present in court, was very upset at this decision. She believes this decision is harsh, since her son is still hospitalised in a critical condition, and she is struggling with his mounting medical bills and the emotional toll of his injuries.

Still in critical condition, Jeremiah remains unable to swallow independently, and requires constant care. Keisha is thus appealing for both justice and financial support to help care for her son.

Since his arrest in July, Marcus of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown had been remanded to prison for attempted murder committed on July 9 in Charlestown in a shootout incident with Odelle Garnette, reportedly over an unpaid debt. In that exchange of gunfire, young Jeremiah was tragically injured as he sat at his mother’s food stand.

Garnette, the other suspect in the shooting, has been further remanded to prison following his appearance before Magistrate McGusty. Garnette had surrendered to police more than two weeks ago, after a wanted bulletin had been issued for his arrest.

