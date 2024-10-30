Berbice man remanded for raping 9-Y-O girl

A 27-year-old man was today remanded to prison for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl.

The court heard that the girl had fallen unconscious and had lost one litre of blood as a result of the heinous act.

D’Andre Perry of Berbice was not required to plea to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court to face the charge.

The incident in question had occurred on October 19.

However, the man was only arrested last Saturday at a bus park in the capital city – Georgetown – after being on the run for one week.

The court heard some details of the incident, before the Magistrate remanded the accused rapist.

Police Prosecutor Corporal Shenell Matterson told the court that on the day in question, the girl was going to her grandfather’s house when Perry summoned her. The girl reportedly stopped at his home and was invited inside.

Matterson also revealed that Perry then reportedly exposed his private parts to the girl and started to masturbate. The then reportedly undressed the girl and committed the brutal act.

In relating to the court the evidence which the prosecution has, Matterson noted that the girl started to bleed and screamed.

The prosecutor further detailed that Perry then left the house on his bicycle.

The girl had reportedly fallen unconscious but when she regained consciousness, she related what had transpired.

She was taken to hospital where she had to undergo surgery. The court was also told that the girl lost one litre of blood as a result of the incident.

Matterson said the prosecution was objecting to bail on the grounds that if granted pre-trial liberty, Perry might not return to court given the fact that he had gone into hiding after allegedly committing the act.

Magistrate Matthias, in refusing bail, said the court considered three factors; the fact that the accused might not willingly return to court, the age of the victim, and the injuries caused.

The accused will now have to return to court on November 11.

The case has been transferred to the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court.

