Diwali Messages

Peoples Progressive Party The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) extends its warmest greetings to all Guyanese, particularly the Hindu community, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. Diwali holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, representing the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair. It is a time for reflection on the values of righteousness, unity, and the importance of working together for the greater good. As we celebrate Diwali, we are reminded of the need to build a society rooted in respect, harmony, and tolerance, where every individual can prosper and live in peace. Diwali’s message of light dispelling darkness is especially relevant as we continue to strive for a Guyana that is inclusive and progressive. The PPP reaffirms its commitment to the development and well-being of all Guyanese, regardless of race, religion, or creed. As the lights of Diwali illuminate our homes and communities, let us renew our resolve to work together for a brighter, more prosperous future for our nation. We take this opportunity to wish everyone a safe and joyous Diwali. May this festival bring happiness, health, and prosperity to all homes across Guyana.

Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union

The Festival of Lights—Diwali—illuminates the profound truth that good ultimately triumphs over evil. This celebration honours Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, during which he vanquished the demon king, Ravana. Diwali represents not just Lord Rama’s homecoming but the victory of righteousness over darkness, highlighting the enduring power of love and loyalty to overcome life’s challenges.

The story of Diwali carries a poignant lesson for all of us. It reminds us that even in the darkest times, righteousness can triumph over evil. Our nation has faced numerous challenges throughout the years, and there were moments filled with doubt and fear about our ability to emerge victorious. However, history has shown that, as a people, we have persevered and triumphed. Today, we still confront issues like racial division and economic disparities that weigh heavily on our hearts. Yet, we also see the dedication and efforts of many who strive to bring about positive change. Diwali encourages us to hold onto hope and believe that we can overcome these challenges together.

Diwali is a time for celebration and reflection, reminding us of the importance of compassion for those less fortunate. This holiday inspires us to commit to helping those in need while encouraging gatherings with family and moments of prayer. Embraced by both Hindus and non-Hindus, Diwali unites us, highlighting the shared humanity that binds us all together.

In this beautiful season of Diwali, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) warmly extends heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community and all fellow Guyanese. We hope that the gentle glow of the diyas inspires everyone to embrace the light within, fostering a sense of peace and compassion in our hearts and minds.

Ethnic Relations Commission

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends warm commendations to all Guyanese, especially our Hindu brothers and sisters residing here and around the world as the auspicious occasion of Diwali is being observed. Diwali, also known as Deepavali, the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. In Guyana, it is a period characterized by reflection, joy, and strengthening of bonds among family, friends, and communities. The ERC recognizes the cultural and spiritual significance of this festival, which not only promotes unity among all Guyanese but also fosters understanding and appreciation of diverse cultural backgrounds that constitute our multi-ethnic society. In the spirit of Diwali, the ERC urges everyone to reflect on the values of compassion, generosity, and tolerance, which are essential for building a peaceful and harmonious society. The Commission urges all Guyanese to light diyas, share sweets, and partake in cultural activities that showcase the vibrancy and richness of Diwali, a national holiday in Guyana. The ERC is committed to promoting ethnic harmony and understanding, and firmly believes that Diwali advocates bridging cultural divides and fostering a sense of community. As we illuminate our homes and hearts during this festival, let us embrace the values of unity, tolerance, and respect for all. Alliance For Change The Alliance For Change (AFC) extends Diwali greetings to all Guyanese, especiall your Hindu brothers and sisters. Diwali is a time of celebration. But, more importantly, it signifies the triumph of good over evil. There is much evil in our country today. Those who murder, rape our women and destroy the innocence of young girls, destroy our young men with harmful drugs, use their high office to oppress the vulnerable in society while taking bribes to turn a blind eye to crime, those in high positions who engage in corrupt practices to enrich themselves while families go hungry and are unable to pay their bills. Such evil must be defeated. In the Bhagavad-gita Chapter 10 Verse 11, Lord Krishna says – “To show them (the devotees) special mercy, I with the shining lamp of knowledge, destroy the darkness born of ignorance.” We urge all Guyanese to pursue the light of knowledge with the intent to defeat evil. Happy Diwali!

