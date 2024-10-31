Fire destroys clothing stall in Linden

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

A fire of unknown origin was reported to the Linden Fire Station at 2:14 PM this afternoon at Co-op Crescent in McKenzie, Linden. Two units were immediately dispatched to the location, where firefighters found a blaze engulfing a small stall used for a clothing business.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished, preventing any spread or damage to neighboring buildings. Initial reports suggest the cause may have been garbage burning left unattended.

Both units arrived on the scene within two minutes of the call. Further investigations are underway.

