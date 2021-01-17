Amna Ally admitted to GPHC ICU

People’s National Congress Reform’s General Secretary Amna Ally has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

This publication understands that the former Social Protection Minister under the APNU/AFC administration fell ill in Essequibo, Region Two. She was suffering from shortness of breath.

Ally was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital and later medevaced to the city and has been hospitalised at GPHC.

Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, this evening confirmed with INews that Ally is in the hospital and that she is being treated by Cardiologist, Dr Mahendra Carpen.