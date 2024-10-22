Fees by prospective graduates still necessary until January 2025 – UG

The University of Guyana (UG) is currently addressing matters concerning implementation modalities and the payment of fees owed by prospective graduates and continuing students to the University.

These matters, the university said are being addressed by the appropriate offices of the University and the Government.

According to release from UG, it has received a plethora of calls regarding the recent and ongoing high-level public pronouncements in Guyana about the question of free tuition at the institution.

As such the UG’s management said that they are addressing these matters of implementation modalities in hopes of resolving them so that they can grant graduates adequate time for their graduation.

“This is so that all eligible students can graduate on time and the operations of the University, for which fees have always been needed, can continue uninterrupted until January 2025, when this first semester officially ends.”

Over the past days, the management of UG has come under major criticism as prospective graduates took to social media to object the payment of fees since Government has promised a debt-write off in addition to no tuition from January 2025.

The University, said that it has made no other determinations subsequent to those already made regarding this year’s graduation planned for November 7 to 9 and November 16, 2024.

However, recent developing conditions surrounding interpretations by students and others about free tuition have produced some issues that must be addressed urgently as well.

Taking the initiative to underscore the unwavering goal of UG, which it has been committed to over the years, UG made it clear that it would have been quite unprecedented on their part to withhold the upcoming graduations.

“In support of the Government of Guyana’s generous promises of free tuition, the University has extended itself for the past four (4) years by allowing thousands of students to attend and successfully complete their studies without fully paying fees. Therefore, there could be no routine reason why the graduations of students already planned would be withheld by the same University that has nurtured them for all this time.”

Amidst this, persons must understand that fee revenue is a significant part of UG’s funding, it stated.

However, revenue from fees cover more than 50 per cent of the UG’s operating expenses and is always desperately needed toward the end of the year.

“The University of Guyana, therefore, wishes to assure its stakeholders that all possible avenues are being pursued to ensure the operations and best interests of everyone, most importantly those of our 3,500 prospective graduates, are satisfied in the coming week.”

Only recently Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing free tertiary education through a well-structured plan.

Dr Jagdeo emphasised the shift of financial responsibility from students to the treasury, outlining the significant costs involved.

Additionally, he contrasted the current administration’s approach with the APNU/AFC, highlighting the fee increase during their tenure and the unfulfilled promise of free tertiary education.

“They promise to do it in a couple of weeks when they got into office…(instead) they increased the fees by 35 per cent at UG. We said in five years we’ll do this and that’s why we believe we have the capability. We plan everything,” he underscored.

The Government aims to achieve free tertiary education by 2025, with the first phase benefiting over 13,000 Guyanese students. This initiative began implementation in 2024, with approximately $11 billion in student loans to be disregarded.

However, Dr Jagdeo expressed concerns about potential cost escalation during the transition and emphasised the importance of quality education that is aligned with the country’s needs.

He suggested a strategic approach to tertiary education, including sourcing technical training programmes from other institutions instead of immediately establishing new programmes at UG.

Ultimately, the administration is dedicated to adequately financing the university and enhancing its role in delivering quality tertiary education to all students in Guyana.

“UG will always have a critical role to deliver tertiary education, a prime role in our country. This is our university and we should keep it as such and we need to fund it well and improve it,” Dr Jagdeo asserted, stressing the importance of providing quality education that meets the country’s needs and helps students secure valuable employment after graduation.

President Ali last year said the Government would deliver on its manifesto promise to make university education free.

