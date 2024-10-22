E-Gates at CJIA to become operational next month

Passengers at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) can soon expect significantly shorter processing times as the new automated border control system, eGates, will become operational by November.

According to CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Ghir, eGates will help manage the 18% increase in flights and streamline the processing of over 100,000 evening passengers annually.

“We anticipate this process will be 25 to 30 per cent faster than the current system, allowing us to process more passengers,” Ghir stated in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The eGates will allow up to six passengers to be processed simultaneously under the supervision of a single officer.

Travellers opting for self-check-in will have their passports and identities verified using biometric data, such as photographs. Once verified, passengers will pass through a physical gate and proceed to customs.

One major advantage of the system is its ability to use existing data, speeding up departure processing for passengers returning within a short period.

“If you’re departing within a month, all the information is already in the system, making the exit process much faster,” Ghir explained.

For added security, the eGates are integrated with the Global Resilient Critical Communication (GRCC) database, which works with INTERPOL to screen flagged individuals.

If a passenger’s identity fails to be verified, the gate will remain closed, and the system will alert immigration officers.

In addition to the eGates, an online Embarkation/Disembarkation (ED) form will be introduced to further reduce processing times. Travellers can complete the form before arrival, and kiosks with staff support will be available for those unfamiliar with the process.

These upgrades are part of the government’s initiative to create a paperless organisation and enhance CJIA’s position as a regional and international travel hub.

Other improvements include enhanced CCTV systems, self-check-in kiosks, and the construction of a new inline baggage system, all aimed at boosting efficiency and supporting Guyana’s economic growth. [DPI]

--- ---