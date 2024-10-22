3 houses destroyed in Sisters Village fire

Three houses were destroyed in a fire at Sisters Village on the East Bank of Berbice last night.

The fire was first discovered shortly after 18:00h in a room of the upper flat of the building at Lot 28.

The flames then spread to the building on the right before crossing over to the building on the left.

Sharmella Seekaram who lived at Lot 28 with her niece, nephew, cousin and her baby said they were all downstairs, along with with her mother and sister who had come over for a visit.

The woman said they were alerted by persons on the road that the building was on fire.

As neighbours tried to contain the blaze, the heavy wind took it to the next house which was owned and occupied by Nazim Danny.

The fire also spread to the other side and started burning a third building, which was abandoned.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

