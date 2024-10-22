2 arrested after shooting ECD businessman during robbery

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Two armed bandits were arrested, and the third managed to escape custody, as Police continue their investigation into an alleged armed robbery that occurred at about 20:20 hrs last night at the Ocean View Hotel at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.

Enquiries by the Police reveal that the victim (a 56-year-old businessman) and his family reside in a house attached to the eastern side of his hotel and bar building (Ocean View), where he also operates his business.

On the date and time mentioned, the victim was conducting business at his hotel bar when he was pounced on by three unmasked suspects, all armed with handguns.

The suspects walked the victim from the bar towards his dwelling house while holding him at gunpoint and started demanding money and jewellery. They then began ransacking the house, but the businessman refused to comply. One of the bandits then shot the businessman in the right side of the abdomen, causing serious injuries.

After that, they successfully escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery.

The businessman was rushed to a private city hospital, where he was admitted as a patient. His condition is stable.

** 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐦𝐦𝐨 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝

After receiving a report about the armed robbery, Police, acting on information received, went to Industry, East Coast Demerara, at about 21:00 hrs last night, where they apprehended and arrested two of the suspects.

The two suspects apprehended are:

** Winston Harris, a 35-year-old from Lot 351 BB Eccles, EBD

** Dexter Simon, a 38-year-old from Lot 54 Russel Street, Charlestown, Georgetown

Police searched the suspects and found (on Dexter Simon) a black haversack containing a .32 revolver with no serial number, and with five matching live rounds, along with two Samsung cellphones and a toy gun.

The third suspect’s name (Kevin) was acquired from the two suspects who were caught. Police pursued him in the vicinity of Ogle Old Road, East Coast Demerara. During the chase, he dropped a .38 black revolver bearing serial number H256989 and made good his escape. Two live rounds and two spent shells were also found.

None of the stolen loot (cash and jewellery) was found. Investigations continue.

--- ---