‘Take their photos, charge them later’ – Traffic Chief urges ranks as errant drivers form illegal lanes on roadways

By: LaWanda McAllister

Traffic Chief Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh has said that there is rising concern of drivers illegally forming second and third lanes on key roads such as Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

During an interview with this publication on Monday, he said that this reckless practice, which has become a frequent sight during peak hours, is putting lives at risk and creating further chaos on already congested streets.

When questioned about how the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is tackling this dangerous trend, Singh firmly labeled the behaviour as both “dangerous and careless driving”.

“It is not a drive lane; it is a pedal cycle lane,” Singh clarified. He explained that although these improvised lanes may seem to ease traffic flow in the short term, they create serious safety hazards.

“That same little lane that people utilise to drive and to form a second and third lane—though it is unlawful—tends to ease the burden. But is it the right thing, is it the appropriate thing, is it the beneficial thing? No,” he asserted.

Singh emphasised that police officers stationed at key intersections often face a difficult dilemma. He said addressing a single errant driver could lead to even more traffic disruptions.

“At that peak moment, if an officer were to leave to address one errant road user, when there are many, that simple removal from the intersection can turn into complete chaos,” the Traffic Chief explained.

He added that many drivers today show little regard for common road courtesy and basic traffic laws. “Where is the courtesy? None. The common sense, as if we never had it.”

Despite these challenges, Singh made it clear that forming illegal lanes is not only unsafe but also unlawful, and the police are doing their best to address the issue within their capacity. “When we have the numbers, we address it as far as we can,” he said.

One solution, Singh suggested, is the use of technology to catch violators.

“The police can do a simple thing: take photographs of the vehicles with the appropriate number as they commit the act, charge them, and send them to court. It might be the only thing that deters the behaviour,” he posited.

As traffic volumes continue to rise on roads like Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue, Senior Superintendent Singh urged drivers to be more considerate and follow the law.

“When drivers abandon courtesy and common sense, and fail to practice defensive driving, what can the police do if we do not have the numbers at the time?” he asked.

Singh called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and encouraged drivers to reconsider their actions before contributing to the mayhem on the road.

