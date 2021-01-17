57 new COVID-19 cases detected

Guyana has recorded 57 new novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

In the updated COVID-19 dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has gone up to 6908.

However, only 573 are currently active cases, that is, three patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 570 persons in isolation.

Additionally, there are 34 persons in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains the same at 170, while the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening virus has gone up to 6165.

To date, Guyana has tested some 44,238 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: