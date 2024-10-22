Govt urges foreign investment in local airstrips, river transport

With countless foreign investors coming to local shores, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill is encouraging them to explore opportunities in the local air and river transport sectors.

During his engagements with global investors, industry experts, and business leaders at the recently concluded International Business Conference (IBC) last week, Minister Edghill invited bids for the advancement of underdeveloped airstrips in hinterland communities.

He explained that enhanced infrastructure in such areas will create employment opportunities for locals, generate trade, boost eco-tourism and create a niche market for lucrative tourism products.

This aligns with the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration’s promise to ensure equitable development of all communities across Guyana.

“To move from certain parts of Guyana, you must do so by aircraft. So, we have more than 150 airstrips in Guyana. Some of them are just at the level of what you call, whatever is the soil in that area, that’s what they use as the airstrip. But we have started to develop some of it. So, in hinterland, airstrip development is something that you should be interested in. If you could develop a hinterland airstrip, and around the airstrip, you’re able to exploit putting in your eco lodges or your glamping facilities, visit to the various falls and waterways. Because apart from the Kaieteur, we have quite a lot of other beautiful falls. Kaieteur is just the one that is well-known… But you might want to match development of hinterland airstrips with your own nock for ecotourism and development in that area,” Edghill shared.

Meanwhile, as it relates to river transportation, Edghill informed the gathering that Government is open to proposals for the construction of a new terminal at Parika, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and similar interventions across the country.

He explained that if brought into fruition, the terminal at Parika will play a crucial role in Guyana achieving food security and by extension ‘Vision 25 by 2025’, given that transport and logistics in the primary area will undergo rapid transformation.

“There’s a lot that is happening there to cut the food import bill of CARICOM. And we must be able to get facilities. You’re talking about leisure with yachts, a facility of where we could use to transport agricultural products. And at the same time, providing a new gateway in terms of the movement of people from region three, people heading to region two, region one, region seven. All can be connected by waterways from there. So that’s another major development that is on the cards, it’s open for discussion and somewhere along the line, we’ll be coming out with a request of proposals and persons will be able to submit that,” the Minister said.

With Guyana’s rapid economic growth and robust policy agenda yielding fruit, Edghill highlighted that the country now has the best incentive and most competitive regime in the Caribbean for investment.

He added that the comprehensive package coupled with the administration’s non-discriminatory policy creates the perfect atmosphere for investment and business to business partnerships with local entities.

“While we are open for business, we’re not pro or anti anyone in our development process. We have a procurement plan, a procurement process that allows for notice to all people to participate. The most responsive bidder gets the job and of course, the same thing will happen with those who are supervising. I’ve said to persons over and over again, there are three ways that you would get involved in Guyana. Number one, coming as a foreign direct investor, which would mean that you would go through Go-Invest (Guyana Office for Investment) which is our one-stop shop. They’ll be able to tell you what the incentives that are available,” he added.

