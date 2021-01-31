60 new COVID-19 cases detected

Guyana has recorded 60 new novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, this now takes the total number of confirmed cases to 7641.

But only 874 of these cases are currently active. This includes five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 869 persons in isolation.

There are also 14 persons in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country is now at 176 following the death of a 53-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) on Friday.

Meanwhile, some 6591 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease to date in Guyana.

See below for full COVID-19 Dashboard: