Guyana feels tremor from 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Brazil

Persons across Guyana today felt tremors from a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Boa Vista, Brazil.

Several persons took to social media after feeling the tremor, while others say they did not feel anything from the shallow earthquake in the Brazilian city which is on the border with Guyana.

See below for a statement from Guyana’s Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on the earthquake:

The Civil Defence Commission Commission received reports of an earthquake of shallow depth of 10 km with epicenter near Boa Vista, Roraima, Brazil that occurred on Sunday 31 January 2021 at 3:05 pm local time.

Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

The Regional Emergency Operations Centre reported that the tremor was felt in Region 9 but there were no reports on any losses or damages. The Civil Defence Commission will continue to monitor thorough the National Emergency Monitoring System and provide updates as more information become available.