Cyclist hospitalised after riding into presidential guard’s path

A 48-year-old pedal cyclist is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was struck down on the Unity Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Reports are that Narine Hashram was struck down at about 16:45h on Saturday by a presidential guard. According to Police, the pedal cyclist was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Unity Access Road, however, as he approached Unity Public Road, he failed to stop and ended up in the pathway of the vehicle driven by the presidential guard.

The vehicle was reportedly proceeding east along the Unity Public Road and collided with Hashram, causing him to receive injuries about his body.

He was picked up and transported to the Mahaichony Cottage Hospital but was transferred to GPHC for further medical attention.

The presidential guard has since been placed under arrest pending an investigation.