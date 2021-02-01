Man banned from driving after 3rd DUI conviction

A driver, who has been convicted three times for driving under the influence, had his driver’s licence disqualified.

Rupert Marshall appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Friday to answer for the third time to charges of driving under the influence.

He admitted to the charge of operating a motor vehicle while his alcohol level had exceeded the prescribed legal limit. As such, he was permanently disqualified from being the holder of a driver’s licence.

In January 2020, another driver had his driver’s licence permanently disqualified after he appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with the offences of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and failure to have his vehicular parts maintained.

The taxi driver was ordered to pay a fine amounting to a total of $12,500 after pleading guilty to the offences. Prior to this, his licence was suspended twice for DUI.

The court further heard that on December 4, 2019, the taxi driver drove motor vehicle HD 84 along the Bamia Public Road, Linden-Soesdyke Highway while his alcohol level was 185 micrograms, which is above the prescribed legal limit.