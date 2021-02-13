46 new Covid-19 cases recorded

The daily Covid-19 dashboard shows that 46 positives were detected in 24 hours, raising the total confirmed cases to 8181. From this number, 4253 are males and 3928 are females.

There are still seven persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 41 persons in institutional isolation, 666 on home isolation and 25 in institutional quarantine. A total of 7281 persons have recovered from the virus.

Regionally, two new cases were detected in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), three in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 35 in in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), one in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), three in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), one in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and two in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Constant figures remain for Regions One (Barima-Waini), Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), which are at 1016, 221 and 412 respectively.