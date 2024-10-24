Cops surround Brutus’ house as 240 charges loom

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is reportedly proceeding with 240 fraud and money laundering charges against Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus.

In fact, police ranks visited Brutus’ residence at Eve Leary on Wednesday evening but the purpose of that visit is not known.

After some time, the officers departed.

Brutus is implicated in financial crimes involving hundreds of millions of dollars.

The SOCU investigation, which began in July, led to the discovery of over $800 million in assets under Brutus’ control, both in properties and bank accounts shared with his wife, Adonika Aulder.

Initially linked to the Police Force’s Credit Union, the investigation quickly expanded following information provided by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Assistant Police Commissioner Brutus’ assets include $300 million in properties and $500 million across joint bank accounts with his wife.

As a result, all of these accounts have been frozen, with the exception of his salary account.

Meanwhile, last week, Brutus filed an application in the High Court where he claimed vicitmisation, among other things. The respondents are SOCU, the Government, the Commissioner of Police and others. On Friday last, Brutus also moved to the High Court to seek permission to leave the country to take his pregnant wife for medical attention overseas.

However, the court rejected the application, stating that the it could not accept medical documents presented without proper evidence and underlined the lack of sufficient justification for the trip.

