Despite political mischief and various challenges during construction—such as material shortages, rising costs, and labor shortages—the Bamia School in Linden, Region 10, is now 95% complete.

St8tment Inc.- the Construction Company, on Wednesday firmly debunked rumors being peddled that the project is far from completion.

Given the challenges encountered, the company was granted an extension to complete the school by late 2024, and they remain on track to meet this revised deadline, with minimum work to be completed in the areas of electrical and plumbing.

Mr. Akannie Blair, the Project’s Chief Foreman, stated, “This will be one of the region’s most modern and advanced schools and is set to be a great environment for learning.” The school is designed with state-of-the-art facilities, including a gymnasium, a main building housing 44 spacious classrooms, an auditorium with a performance stage, a sick bay equipped with showers, two smart classrooms, modern restroom facilities, a library, music room, science lab, staff room, and more.

The awarding of the contract has drawn significant criticism from some members of the Opposition and their media outlets. Contractor Mr. Rawle Ferguson pointed out the irony in this position, stating that while these critics have long advocated for government support of Black-owned businesses, they are now undermining the very projects that benefit from such support, rather than fostering growth and development. Ferguson maintained that despite speculation, the project continues as planned. [Press Release]

--- ---