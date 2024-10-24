Construction progresses on modern US$10 million Joe Vieira Park

The development the modern US$10 million China-Guyana Friendship Joe Vieira Park on the West Bank Demerara is taking shape, with earthwork excavation and foundation (sand, loam and pile) construction well advanced.

Foreign Secretary and Chairman of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) Robert Persaud, along with the Ambassador of China to Guyana Guo Haiyan assessed ongoing works. They were accompanied by Protected Areas Commission (PAC) Commissioner (ag) Jason Fraser and other technical staff on Wednesday.

During the inspection, officials were informed that the foundation works, including the laying of sand, loam, and piles, should be completed before the rainy season begins.

With approximately US$2.5 million already expended, the recreational space is slated for commissioning in 2026. However, it should be open for public use by October 2025, while finishing works continues.

Highlighting the park’s importance, FS Persaud expressed, “This project is very important not only for the friendship for the two countries, but also forms part of what is taking place across the country to develop public spaces, open spaces, urban parks. And it is part of the modernisation taking place in our country.”

He urged the contracting company expedite the project in the public’s interest. With Region Three set for significant development, the timely completion of the modern space is crucial.

“With the completion of that bridge too, more people from other parts of the country will be able to access because it will be easier to commute,” Persaud added.

Ambassador Haiyan echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the need for the project to be completed within its stipulated timeline and, importantly, in accordance with safety standards

The Joe Vieira Park project is fully funded by the Chinese Government, symbolising the deep and abiding relations between the two nations.

It will feature major attractions – a China-Guyana Friendship Guyana Monument, amphitheatre, picnic lawn, a stand canopy over a pond, twin pavilions, and grounds for football, tennis and basketball. In January 2022, Guyana and China signed an implementation agreement, marking the commencement of the project.

The iconic Joe Vieira Park located on the former Plantation Meer Zorgen in Region Three, was designated as a park in March 1982. When completed, it will be renamed to the China-Guyana Friendship Joe Vieira Park. [DPI]

