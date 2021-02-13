Body of bus driver recovered in Blue Lake

The body of 25-year-old Eusi Lindo was today recovered from a blue lake at Richmond Hill, Mackenzie, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Lindo, a minibus driver of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, was feared to have drowned in one of the lakes during an outing with friends.

The young man and his friends had travelled to Linden to visit the lakes.

The friends reportedly ventured to the lake in the vicinity of Richmond Hill, Mackenzie which also stretches to the Kara Kara area.

The man and his girlfriend reportedly ventured into one of the lakes until the water level reached their shoulders. The girlfriend said she turned away for a moment and then she heard “splashing sounds”.

The girlfriend said she saw her boyfriend splashing in water and she thought he was pretending to be drowning.

The woman further related that her boyfriend grabbed on to her, and they both went underwater. However, the girlfriend said she managed to swim to shore but her boyfriend never surfaced.