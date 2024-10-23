All soldiers safely rescued – GDF after truck falls overboard at Kurupukari Crossing

See full statement from the Guyana Defence Force:

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, a Guyana Defence Force convoy transporting troops from Region 9 (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) to Georgetown was involved in an incident at Kurupukari, Essequibo River. One of the trucks in the convoy became submerged in the river.

All ranks were safely rescued, and two soldiers have been medically evacuated to Georgetown, where they are currently receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The truck has since been recovered, and the GDF has dispatched a response team to the scene to provide support and investigate the cause of the accident.

The GDF extends sincere thanks to everyone who provided immediate assistance during this unfortunate incident. The Force is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all ranks.

