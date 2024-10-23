19-Y-O killed in Mandela Avenue accident

A 19-year-old identified as Tevin Griffith of Stevedore Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was last evening killed in an accident along Mandela Avenue.

Police said the crash occurred at around 20:48hrs in the vicinity of Pineapple Street and involved a motorcycle which was being driven by the victim.

Investigations so far revealed that a group of motorcyclists were proceeding along the roadway at a fast rate of speed when Griffith lost control and collided with the guardrail.

At the time, Griffith was not wearing a safety helmet and he was not properly seated on the bike. According to the police investigations, the young man was “lying flat” on the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

