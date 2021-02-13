Man accused of raping girl walks free

Ricardo Maniram, 38, was on Friday acquitted by a 12-member jury on a rape charge. The man, also known as “Rocky” of Crown Dam, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara was on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the High Court in Demerara.

The charge levelled against him stated that during October 2014, he engaged in sexual penetration with a 16-year-old girl against her will. According to information, Maniram is known to the young girl. On the day in question, he went to the girl’s home and forcefully had sex with her.

In June 2015, the girl’s teacher complained to her parents that she was looking “fat.” As a result, the parents carried her for an ultrasound which confirmed that he was pregnant.

Following the discovery, investigations were done and Maniram was arrested. He claimed that the teenage girl consented to them having a sexual relationship.