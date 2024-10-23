18-Y-O killed in Mainstay accident

An 18-year-old motorcyclist is now dead following an accident along the Mainstay Access Road, Essequibo Coast which occurred on Tuesday morning.

Dead is Uwayne Freeman, a resident of Mainstay Lake.

The accident also resulted in 18-year-old Alexander Gomes, the pillion rider, being injured.

Police said the motorcyclist was proceeding at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the bike and crashed into a utility pole.

Both Freeman and Gomes were taken to the Suddie Public Hospital. Freeman was pronounced dead on arrival while Gomes was admitted for a fractured right foot.

Investigations are ongoing.

