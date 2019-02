PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre recorded a 4.4 earthquake that rocked sections of the twin island republic early Thursday.

According to preliminary data, the earthquake that struck at 12:10am was located at latitude 10.79N, longitude 61.86W and depth 10 kilometres.

It was felt in the towns of Port of Spain, Arima and San Fernando.