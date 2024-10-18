CAL to connect Guyana, Suriname with nonstop flights from Nov 3

Piarco, Trinidad and Tobago, October 18, 2024 – Caribbean Airlines announces the introduction of a new service connecting Suriname and Guyana, starting November 03, 2024. In response to overwhelming customer demand, the airline will operate twice-weekly flights every Friday and Sunday using its ATR 72-600 aircraft.

This addition aligns with Caribbean Airlines’ strategic focus on enhancing connectivity within the region, offering convenient and reliable service between the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (Ogle) in Guyana and Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport in Suriname.

OPERATING DAYS STARTING NOVEMBER 3 FLIGHT ROUTE DEP TIME ARR TIME SUNDAY BW 383 OGLE, GUYANA TO SURINAME 9:55 AM 12:05 PM BW 384 SURINAME TO OGLE, GUYANA 12:50 PM 1:00 PM FRIDAY BW 383 OGLE, GUYANA TO SURINAME 10:45 AM 12:55 PM BW 384 SURINAME TO OGLE, GUYANA 1:50 PM 2:00 PM

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm for the new service: “We are happy to introduce this route, which further strengthens our commitment to enhancing regional connectivity. By linking Suriname and Guyana directly, we are responding to the needs of our customers and promoting greater ease of travel within the Caribbean. This new service is an important step in our continued growth and dedication to serving the region.”

Customers can book their flights and find additional details by visiting the airline’s website www.caribbean-airlines.com, downloading the free Caribbean Airlines mobile app, or following the airline on its social media platforms.

