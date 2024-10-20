Armogan loses hope that Corentyne fisherfolk will benefit from Suriname’s licences

Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) Chairman David Armogan has little faith that the Suriname Government would issue fishing licences to Corentyne fisherfolk so that they will have the necessary authority to use the Corentyne River on their way to the Atlantic to ply their trade.

Fisherfolk on the Corentyne, who operate at deep sea, leave for their expeditions from ports situated at Number 66 and Number 69 Villages, they must first use the Corentyne River to get to the Atlantic regardless of if they are fishing in Suriname of Guyana waters.

One of their major concerns is that the Corentyne River is considered Suriname waters.

Authorities in the Dutch-speaking territory demand that in order to use the Corentyne River, they first must obtain a licence from the Surinamese Government.

A 1980, agreement between the two countries stated that the Dutch-speaking country must issue 50 licences directly to Guyanese fisherfolk, but this was stopped in 2003.

The licences cost SR$2500 which is approximately Guyana $16,300 or US$81. In Nickerie, which is a town close to the border, some Surinamese business persons secure dozens of licences, which are then rented to Guyanese for US$5000 annually.

Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi had promised that 150 would be made available to fisherfolk on the Corentyne and one year after he took office, President Dr Irfaan Ali visited Suriname to meet with his Surinamese counterpart.

During that August 2021, high-level meeting which was also attended by Guyana’s Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, President Santokhi promised that 150 licences would be made available to Guyanese fisherfolk and even went as far as saying that the licences might be issued before the end of that year.

However, that never happened and fisherfolk continue to plead with the Guyana Government to act on their behalf.

Back in February, on the sidelines of the CARICOM Heads of Government Conference held in Georgetown, President Santokhi assured that this issue was on the agenda for dialogue between the two countries.

The Surinamese leader also explained that there were some legal issues in his country that could require parliamentary amendments or a new agreement between the two countries. Nevertheless, he reassured that a decision in the best interest of both countries would be taken.

“It is on the agenda; let us look at what the views are -when President Ali visits Paramaribo. You have to take into consideration that this case was thoroughly examined by both sides and one of the issues is that there are some legal implications. But we are leaders who solve things. If things need to be solved in the parliament, if things need to be solved in agreement, if things need to be solved within the spirit of CARICOM Treaty, we have to do it but we are not running away from our responsibility to take a proper decision… The question is on the agenda and we’re looking for the best solution in the interest of both countries,” President Santokhi had stated.

Region Six Chairman David Armogan addressing the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) recently said he has little confidence in promises made by President Santokhi.

“He is saying that the fisheries law in Suriname has to be changed to accommodate the issuing of the licences directly to the Guyanese and the other parties in parliament do not want to change that law. So our boys have to get the licences from Surinamese to be able to go and fish and when they get their catch it has to go to Suriname. It is unfortunate that President Santokhi did make a commitment. He had just come in as President and so was probably was not familiar with the law,” Armogan told the RDC.

President Santokhi heads a coalition Government and the Agriculture Ministry in his Government is not from his party. Some say that the Agriculture Minister benefits from the situation as it currently is.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo earlier this month also weighed in on the issue again, saying that the situation is utterly disgusting.

--- ---