2 more persons succumb to COVID-19

The Health Ministry on Monday informed that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), has succumbed while receiving treatment. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 166.

The latest fatalities are two males, a 70-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and 85-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice).

The Ministry expresses condolences to the families. it also reminded the public of the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline.