“Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t” – Moruca man tells of journey at UG

Growing up in Santa Rosa, an Indigenous community in Moruca, Region One, Brayon Hosey faced daunting challenges. Limited access to higher education, finances, and scarce job opportunities created a difficult environment. But despite these obstacles, he nurtured a dream that many believed was out of reach—attending the University of Guyana.

“I wrote 11 subjects and passed 10, but people told me I wouldn’t get into UG because I got a Grade 4 in Mathematics. I started to believe them and it almost affected my chance to attend UG until a kind woman from UG’s Admissions Office provided the guidance I needed to enter my programme,” Brayon shared.

Four years later, Brayon is now one of the proud graduands who will walk the graduation stage in November when the University of Guyana hosts its series of graduation ceremonies for 2024. He has successfully completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Management.

Brayon credits much of his success to his mother, a single parent who raised nine children on a meagre income from domestic work. Despite the financial difficulties, Brayon said his mother ensured all her children attended school, relying on faith to meet their needs. “Whatever little my mom had, she made it work,” he shared.

One of the key moments in Brayon’s journey was when Ms. Valerie Garrido-Lowe visited Moruca for an outreach. Brayon’s mother spoke to her about her son’s dream of going to university. “She came to our house that same night, and I told her about my dream to attend UG. The next day, she called and said, ‘Pack your things.’ She brought me to Georgetown, and I stayed at the Hinterland Scholarship Student’s Dormitory, ready to start this new chapter,” he recalled.

Brayon’s path to university was not smooth. He started his journey in 2019 but had to withdraw because his initial scholarship application wasn’t processed. Determined not to give up, he reapplied the following year—and this time, he succeeded. Even so, the transition to university life was tough at first. “The first year was lonely; I struggled to make friends,” Brayon admitted. “But in my second year, I found other Indigenous students. We formed a group, studied together, and helped each other. That sense of community made all the difference,” he shared.

Brayon said his mother’s prayers and encouragement were his lifeline. “While I was in university, my mother kept calling, checking in, and telling me to keep going. Knowing she believed in me was all I needed,” Brayon reflected. Her joy became his joy—after every exam, he would send her his grades, knowing that even the smallest achievement would make her proud. “When I told her I would be graduating with Credit, she cried. It was such an emotional moment for both of us…this is a huge accomplishment for my family,” he proudly shared.

Because of Brayon’s success, his older sister has also followed in his footsteps and is now attending the University of Guyana Berbice Campus. “I’m the first person in my family to go to university, and I told my sister that we’re in a great position to achieve what no one in our family has done before—and now she’s here too,” Brayon said.

Now on the brink of graduation, Brayon is filled with gratitude and hopes his story will inspire others—especially Indigenous students. He encourages other students not to be discouraged by financial difficulties or the need to relocate. “You don’t have to come to Georgetown with the mindset of renting a place. The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs offers accommodation, and there are scholarships available to support your studies.” His message to others is simple but powerful: “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t make it. I’m living proof that you can.”

Brayon has dreams of entering politics, although some have told him he’s too young. But just as he ignored the naysayers before, he is determined to keep pushing forward. “It doesn’t matter what others think,” he said confidently. “I have goals to achieve, and I won’t let anything stand in my way.”

Reflecting on his journey, Brayon is grateful not only for the education he has received but also for the personal growth it fostered. “This experience taught me so much—not just about academics but about life and resilience,” he said.

Brayon’s story stands as hope for many. From the remote village of Santa Rosa to the University of Guyana, his journey proves that with determination, support, and faith, no dream is too big. His success is not just a personal triumph—it is a victory for his community, his family, and every Indigenous student daring to dream. (Feature written by the Department of Events of Events, Conferences and Communication (DECC), Office of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Guyana)

--- ---