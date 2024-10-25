Start-up domestic operator acquires 1st Britten-Norman Islander

Xen Aviation & Services Limited (‘Xen Aviation’), a start-up domestic operator based in Georgetown Guyana, has finalised a deal to acquire its first Britten-Norman turbine powered Islander. The aircraft will be used by Xen Aviation to enhance regional connectivity and support its planned commuter services across the country.

The BN2T-4S, an enlarged turboprop variant of the renowned piston version of the Islander aircraft, will be the first operated in Guyana. The BN2T-4S boasts 30% more interior space compared with the piston variant, as well as having a significantly increased Maximum Take-Off Weight of up to 8,925 lbs (4,048 kg).

Powered by twin Rolls-Royce 250 B17F engines, each generating 460hp (flat rated at 400hp), the BN2T-4S offers a range of 1,006 nm (1,863 km) and has an endurance of up to 8 hours. The aircraft retains many of the features of the original Islander including its ability to operate in challenging conditions into short, unprepared landing strips.

Configured with a maximum of 12 seats, the BN2T-4S is certified under its UK Type Certificate to carry up to 10 passengers with either single or dual crew. Note: Local operator regulations may supersede the certified capacity.

All Islanders are capable of being fully IFR certified and are equipped as standard with a full, state-of-the-art Garmin glass cockpit based on the G600 TXi series. The Garmin suite now includes full electronic engine instrumentation on all Islander variants, providing valuable data for both the operating and engineering crews that will help to reduce operating costs.

As part of ongoing development of the Islander, and in line with Britten-Norman’s ‘Green Futures’ programme, the aircraft will soon have the option to operate using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

In preparation for delivery, Britten-Norman has recently gained Type Acceptance for the BN2T-4S from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority. The aircraft is already type certified in the UK, EU and USA as well as a number of other countries around the world.

Ronaldo Alphonso at Xen Aviation commented: “We believe this variant of the Islander is a perfect fit for our mission to introduce superior safety, comfort and choice to the Guyana aviation market, targeting everyday commuters, government and international business operators, all at a competitive price.”

William Hynett, Chief Executive at Britten-Norman said: “We are delighted to confirm this order with Xen Aviation & Services Inc., marking a significant milestone as the first BN2T-4S Islander to be used for commuter services in Guyana. The BN2T-4S is the largest and most powerful variant in the Islander range, offering exceptional load-carrying capacity while maintaining our well renowned STOL performance. I am excited to see this aircraft thrive in its new role with Xen Aviation, providing essential services to the people of Guyana.”

Xen Aviation & Services Inc. is the aviation investment arm of Adamantium Holdings, a Guyana based business conglomerate with a footprint in mining, construction, agriculture, real estate, general services and petroleum production support.

