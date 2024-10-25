700 house lot allocations for Reg. 5

As the Government of Guyana accelerates efforts toward its goal of 50,000 land allocations, the Ministry of Housing and Water is set to allocate some 700 house lots in Region Five today, bringing the total number of allocations to over 38,000. The beneficiaries will receive lots at the Plantation ‘A’ Bath and Block ‘B’ Experiment Housing Schemes on the West Coast of Berbice, through the ongoing ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive at the Bath Community Centre Ground.

The exercise is led by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, alongside Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bishram Kuppen, and CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves. Also at the event are the Regional Chairman, Mr. Vickchand Ramphal, and Member of Parliament, Mr. Faizal Jaffarally.

Minister Croal highlighted the Government’s commitment to sustainable housing by announcing a $1.2 billion investment in first-phase infrastructure works for the newly allocated areas. He said that the goal is not just to allocate house lots but to create sustainable housing developments where residents can build thriving communities.

Since 2020, the Ministry of Housing and Water has invested over $8 billion in infrastructure development in Region Five. This includes $820 million in the Burma Housing Scheme and $2 billion in the Shieldstown area.

Minister Croal also emphasized the Ministry’s dedication to expediting homeownership through the processing of Agreements of Sales and Titles.

“Ownership goes beyond allocation. We are committed to making the homeownership journey as seamless as possible for all beneficiaries,” he stated.

Minister Rodrigues highlighted the housing demand in Region Five, which ranks second only to Region Four, with over 4,000 applications. Since 2020, over 1,000 house lots in Region Five were allocated and today’s distribution will significantly reduce the backlog.

She further explained that the Ministry takes a tailored approach to each housing development, as there is no a one-size-fits-all solution.

“We design a policy and a strategy that can address the needs and challenges of every region,” Minister Rodrigues said.

The Minister also stated that government allocated lots are subsidized by 80-85%, making homeownership more accessible to all Guyanese.

Regional Chairman, Mr. Ramphal, and MP Jaffarally commended the Government’s efforts, describing today’s exercise as another step toward delivering on its promises to the people of Region Five.

