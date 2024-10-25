Brutus withdraws constitutional motion against Govt, SOCU

Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus has withdrawn the constitutional motion he had filed in the High Court against a number of entities including the Attorney General, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Commissioner of Police, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), and the Police Service Commission.

The withdrawal comes one day after he and his associates including his wife were slapped with several charges related to financial crimes.

Brutus had filed the constitutional motion earlier this month, claiming victimisation, among other things.

