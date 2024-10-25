Enhancement of National Zoo, Botanical Gardens part of Govt’s Master Plan – Jagdeo

The Guyana Botanical Gardens and National Zoo are not exempt from the development drive that the PPP/C government is undertaking in the country.

This point was underscored by General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during his party press conference that was held on Thursday at Freedom House, Robb Street.

The party GS mentioned that the zoo and botanical gardens are part of the national plan as the government is envisioning a drastic upgrade to the space.

“Here we’re thinking about upgrading [them] for recreational purposes [and]…tourism, because it’s massive. I think here, we can attract a lot of tourists and I and also [it is a space] for our children to be exposed to the different landscapes of the country, both the physical landscape [through] the miniature replication in the botanical gardens, and also some of the flora and fauna of the country,” the GS expressed.

Dr Jagdeo pointed out that many children who reside on the coast are not as fortunate to be able to experience all of the elements of nature that Guyana has to offer.

“In fact, many of us have never been in the hinterland to see this, the beauty of the country, so a teaching experience [would be] right there at the zoo that will familiarise the people of the country more so, our children. [It will] make them aware of the future – the challenges… Issues like climate change, and how we as a country, are approaching all of these issues,” he posited.

The GS is hoping that a sound and solid discussion can be held during the public consultation that will be held on Friday.

“This project is part of the bigger picture that I have been painting. It’s all part of a single, sustainable strategy. It is long term and well planned,” Dr Jagdeo highlighted. [DPI]

