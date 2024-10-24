Guyana, Singapore discuss expansion of private sector collaboration

At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore held a high-level discussion, underscoring the rapidly growing partnership between the two countries. The meeting focused on four key areas that highlight the shared priorities and leadership of both nations in economic development and global sustainability.

𝟏. 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬

Both Guyana and Singapore are recognized as world leaders in carbon markets, and the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further collaboration in this field. They discussed ways to advance international frameworks for carbon trading and highlighted the potential for greater cooperation between the two countries as models for balancing economic development with environmental stewardship.

𝟐. 𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

President Ali and Prime Minister Wong explored opportunities for cooperation in low carbon development, a major theme of Guyana’s engagement at CHOGM. Sustainable urban development was a particular focus, with both leaders exchanging insights on integrating green technologies and urban planning to create environmentally friendly, resilient cities.

𝟑. 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲

President Ali updated Prime Minister Wong on Guyana’s ambitious plans to lead the establishment of a Global Biodiversity Alliance. The initiative aims to unite countries and organizations in a shared commitment to preserving biodiversity, recognizing its critical role in maintaining ecological balance and addressing climate change.

𝟒. 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Guyana and Singapore are already collaborating in the oil and gas sector, with Guyana’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels being manufactured in Singapore and involving many Singaporean companies in the supply chain. The leaders discussed ways to expand this collaboration into other sectors and explored how Singapore might use Guyana as a base for broader regional expansion, including into CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States).

This meeting underscores the strong ties between Guyana and Singapore, with both countries positioned as global leaders in economic development and environmental sustainability. The leaders expressed their enthusiasm for building on these discussions to further strengthen bilateral relations and promote a shared vision for sustainable growth and development. [Office of the President]

