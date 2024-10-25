Letter: Beautifying Guyana within next 5 years

Dear Editor,

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has revealed that the Government is working on a project that would see 50,000 flowering trees being planted in Georgetown and along the coastline area to beautify the urban landscape.

This project, which is to be undertaken by the Guyana Forestry Commission, is to be rolled out in the next five years.

Another way to beautify Georgetown is by adding fountains to set the scenery here in Guyana. I hope that Government would set this scenery, since fountains capture the night perfectly, and are not only a source of beauty and aesthetic appeal, but also serve a practical purpose in refreshing and cooling down the surrounding area. The sound and spray of water from a fountain provide a natural and calming atmosphere, which can help reduce stress and provide a sense of peace.

Yours sincerely,

Amanda Sawh

