Public servants will still get their retroactive salary increases – Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday confirmed that the $100,000 one-off cash grant initiative will not replace the retroactive salary increases public servants have come to expect at the end of the year.

“Your salary increase and the retroactive salary increase has nothing to do with the cash grant. You are entitled to that,” Jagdeo said in response to questions from the media during his weekly media conference.

“Public servants will get their pay and it will be retroactive to January 1,” he further clarified.

Public servants last year-end received a 6.5% across-the-board salary increase, that was retroactive to January 2023.

Additionally, members of the disciplined services had benefitted from a one-month tax-free bonus.

Also last year, for the first time ever, the one-month tax=free bonus was paid to civilian employees of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

