Update: Husband arrested over murder of woman in ECD hotel

The husband of the woman who was this afternoon found murdered in hotel on the East Coast of Demerara has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The woman has been identified as Kim Halley.

Her body was found with multiple stab wounds in a room at the Alpha Hotel at Ogle, ECD.

Initial reports suggest that a man and the woman had checked into the hotel earlier in the day.

It is suspected that the man with whom she checked in was her husband. He remains in custody as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crime.

