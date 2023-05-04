Update: Murdered woman identified; husband confesses

The woman who was this afternoon found murdered in a hotel on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) has been identified as Kim Halley of Mahaicony.

Her husband, Junior Halley, a businessman, has since turned himself in and confessed to the crime.

The woman was found dead at the Alpha Hotel, Ogle, ECD – shortly after she had checked in.

According to a worker attached to the establishment, the husband had checked in during the morning and the wife arrived sometime later in the afternoon.

Workers heard screams coming from the room and when a staff ventured to check on the couple, they discovered the woman in a pool of blood.

The husband was nowhere to be seen.

The woman’s body had multiple stab wounds and her throat was slit.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

--- ---